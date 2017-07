WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has ruled Saturday's death of Michael Krevas of Warren a homicide as a result of stab wounds.

But a ruling on the cause and manner of death of Thomas Dailey in a Warren motel Saturday is pending toxicology and other further testing.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, county coroner, is expected to rule on the death of Tyler Mitchell, who died Monday morning in Warren, on Wednesday.