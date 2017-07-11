CLEVELAND (AP) — An auxiliary bishop from New York will become the next bishop in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

The diocese says Pope Francis’ appointment of Bishop Nelson Perez was announced Tuesday by the Vatican’s emissary in Washington. He will be installed Sept. 5 in Cleveland.

The 56-year-old Miami native has served on Long Island for the past five years as auxiliary bishop of Rockville Centre, New York. He previously worked in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

The previous leader of the Cleveland diocese, Bishop Richard Lennon, retired in December, citing health concerns. Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas has led the northeast Ohio diocese in the meantime and is slated to continue doing so until September.