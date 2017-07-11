WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office has ruled the death of Michael J. Krevas, 31, of Washington Street, as a homicide that resulted from a chest stab wound.

The ruling makes it likely prosecutors will now seek a murder indictment against the man charged in the death, Arteum P. Brodeur, 24, of North Park Avenue.

Warren police charged Brodeur with murder on Saturday, hours after he was taken into custody in the 9:23 p.m. stabbing in a North Park parking lot.

Brodeur is in the county jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Police have not said why the two men were fighting in the apartment parking lot, which is just north of downtown.

Police say Brodeur left the scene after the stabbing and was arrested at a home on Willard Avenue Southeast near the Willard K-8 School.

