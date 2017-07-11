BOARDMAN

The township has again joined with neighboring communities on a road resurfacing program that will take place later this summer.

At a meeting this week, township trustees moved to award the 2017 joint road resurfacing project to Butch & McCree Paving Inc. of Hillsville, Pa. The award is for $1,118,402,30, with the township contributing $400,648.06 and Austintown and Canfield townships contributing as well. The three communities have partnered on road resurfacing for several years to cut costs.

Of the township’s share, $255,586.06 will come from the general fund and $145,062 will come from an Ohio Public Works Commission grant.

The board also awarded demolition contracts to Wolford’s Rolloff Inc. of McDonald for 7388 Salinas Trail and 1820 Brandon Ave., and promoted police officer Albert Kakascik from lieutenant to captain, and rezoned several properties.

