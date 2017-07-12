YOUNGSTOWN

The historic B&O Station location on seven acres is for sale for $1.625 million.

The property recently went on the market with D’Amico Agency Inc. representing the Arroyo family that for the past 15 years has owned the property on lower Mahoning Avenue near the Spring Common Bridge.

“We’re looking for someone to redesign it and use it to its full potential,” said Fred D’Amico, the real estate agent selling the property. “The family is still running it, but events are scarce. No one in the family wants to continue running the business. Maybe a group of people can come in. It’s a beautiful location and it’s a historical facility.”

It is now used for weddings, banquets, parties and other events. The building also houses a fully-functioning brewery and has a commercial kitchen with all of the equipment included in the sale price.

Also for sale is the nearby Anthony’s on the River building, 15 Oak Hill Ave., which has been vacant for close to a decade.

That property is being sold by Cocca Development Ltd.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.