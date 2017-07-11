CANFIELD

The Bistro Restaurant, featuring cuisine from area students, is open again until July 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

The Bistro is the final stage of MCCTC’s culinary school’s 10-month curriculum, said Sean Kushma, chef and instructor.

“It’s the full restaurant experience,” he said. “[Students] get to choose what to serve on menu and make everything. We don’t get anything frozen.”

Sean Guerrieri, 21, of Struthers, said as a student of the program he feels better prepared than many others in the restaurant business because of all of his training,

“We are cross-trained in practically everything, so it really opens up opportunities for us,” he said.

Guerrieri said he is so inspired by MCCTC’s program he would like to go on to teach culinary arts.

“I just want to tell people to come in and have fun,” he said. “We are a training facility, but we all work together as a team, and when you can see what we do ... we open doors for other people around here.”

