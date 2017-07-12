YOUNGSTOWN

In the second day of proceedings in the trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich, witnesses recalled hearing a loud boom and cries for help before rushing to the aid of those involved in a fatal boat crash on Berlin Reservoir in 2015.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland faces several charges from the May 9, 2015, incident that left one man injured and another man dead.

The state called eight witnesses Tuesday, all of whom were near the lake at the time of the crash.

Many reported hearing a loud boom and a man screaming for help. Those who were closer heard a brief argument between two people before a speedboat left the scene.

Dustin Seese of Beloit was the first person to arrive at the crash site just after midnight. He was fishing with two others. Prior to learning there was a crash, he spotted a boat speeding across the lake.

“I looked at my buddy and said, ‘That guy is going to kill somebody,’” Seese told the court.

Moments later, he was attempting to rescue Neal Cuppett, 58, of Akron, who died.

Read more about the events in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.