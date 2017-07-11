JOBS
2 Trumbull County roads closed most of day Thursday, Friday


Published: Tue, July 11, 2017 @ 12:23 p.m.

Two Trumbull County roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday for culvert replacements.

Mackey Road in Vienna Township will be closed Thursday. The recommended detour route is east on Warren Sharon Road, south on Roy Road, and west on Coal Road.

Phelps Road in Bristol Township will be closed Friday. The recommended detour route is south on state Route 45, east on Hyde Shaffer Road, and north on Mahan Denman Road.

