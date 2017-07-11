LOWELLVILLE — The 122nd annual Mount Carmel Festival in the village will run five days this year, beginning Wednesday.

The celebration, which takes place each year on Washington Street in the village’s downtown, includes food and games.

Wednesday through Saturday, the festival will run from 6 p.m. to midnight.

On Sunday, a 10:30 a.m. procession outside the Mount Carmel Club, 102 Washington, will lead to a 11:30 a.m. Mass in celebration of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 131 E. Wood St.

Festivities will resume Sunday at 4 p.m. downtown and conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m.