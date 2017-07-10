YOUNGSTOWN — The trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich, set to begin at 8:30 this morning in Judge John M. Durkin’s courtroom, has been postponed until 1 p.m. while prosecutors examine more than 500 photographs submitted by an expert for the defense.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Neal Cuppett, 58, of Akron, from injuries he received in a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash in 2015.

He waived his right to a trial by jury and will receive a bench trial.

Dr. Yurich, a surgeon, also faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault involving injuries suffered by Cuppett’s fishing partner, Bruce Lindamood, 42, of Green, and with failure to stop after an accident and one count of operating a watercraft while impaired.

Prosecutors dismissed a second count for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than the legal limit of 0.08.

Last year, Judge Durkin decided to exclude blood and urine samples from evidence in the trial because they went unrefrigerated for more than 62 hours before being taken to a forensic laboratory, which is a violation of state law.

In the excluded sample, Dr. Yurich had a blood-alcohol content of 0.152, a toxicologist reported.

If convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, Dr. Yurich will face a mandatory prison sentence of 2 to 8 years.