SHARON, Pa. — WaterFire Sharon is seeking volunteers for the festival this Saturday in downtown Sharon.
A variety of opportunities are available with time frames to suit individuals’ schedules.
Most jobs require a two-hour commitment, which allows volunteers time to still enjoy the festival, said Karen Winner Sed, co-chair of WaterFire Sharon.
For information or to sign up as a volunetter, email jstanko@waterfiresharonpa.org or call 724-301-1868.
