JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

WaterFire festival is seeking volunteers


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 3:01 p.m.

SHARON, Pa. — WaterFire Sharon is seeking volunteers for the festival this Saturday in downtown Sharon.

A variety of opportunities are available with time frames to suit individuals’ schedules.

Most jobs require a two-hour commitment, which allows volunteers time to still enjoy the festival, said Karen Winner Sed, co-chair of WaterFire Sharon.

For information or to sign up as a volunetter, email jstanko@waterfiresharonpa.org or call 724-301-1868.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes