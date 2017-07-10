WARREN — While police begin to investigate an early-morning homicide today on Burton Street Southeast, they have released a separate police report identifying the victim of Saturday afternoon's stabbing death as Michael J. Krevas, 31, of Washington Street Northwest.

The report says when police arrived to the parking lot of the apartment at 438 N. Park Ave., they found Krevas bleeding from the chest. Ambulance workers transported him to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

The report doesn't mention Arteum Brodeur, 24, of North Park Avenue, but Brodeur is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with murder in the case.

In the Burton Street killing, police said they responded to a home in the 2700 block at about 5:30 a.m. regarding gunshots being heard and found a male laying in the front yard who was unconscious. Ambulance personnel arrived a short time later an determined that the man was deceased. His name is not given in the police report because his identity had not been determined, the report says.

Another report says Thomas A. Dailey, 46, of Lewis Center, Ohio, was found dead in the Econo Lodge, 4258 Youngstown Road, at 11:37 a.m. Saturday. He was found him on his back next to the bed and not breathing. Ambulance workers indicated he was deceased.

Dailey was co-owner of First Step Recovery, a drug treatment facility, when it was founded on Youngstown Road a few years ago.

The police report says police found dried blood on Dailey's shirt and around his nose, as well as on the side of the bed.

Detectives and a crime scene investigator processed the scene as a possible homicide, but the report only lists the incident as "dead on arrival."