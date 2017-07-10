JOBS
Warren police investigating another suspected homicide


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 8:42 a.m.

WARREN — Less than 48 hours after police began to investigate the Saturday stabbing death of a man on North Park Avenue, they were called again this morning to the 2700 block of Burton Street Southeast for the shooting death of another man.

Police were called at 5:30 a.m. today for a man who had been shot in the front yard yelling for help. The man's body was transported to the morgue about 7 a.m. As of this morning, he has not been identified.

Detectives were called to the scene at 5:45 a.m.

