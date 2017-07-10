JOBS
Warren police ID teen found shot this morning


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 1:06 p.m.

WARREN — Police have identified the man killed early this morning on Burton Street, Southeast as Tyler Mitchell, 18.

Capt. Rob Masucci of the Warren Police Department said Mitchell does not live in the neighborhood where he was found shot to death at about 5:15 a.m. today, but police do not know where he lives or what town he lives in.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time, Massucci said.

