JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Vietnam memorial wall replica coming to Pennsylvania


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 12:16 p.m.

PENNDEL, Pa. (AP) — The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming to Pennsylvania.

The large-scale replica of the Washington D.C. monument that has the names of nearly 60,000 soldiers who died in the Vietnam War will be on display in Penndel in Bucks County from Friday through Sunday.

The traveling wall stands 6 feet tall at its center and is about 300 feet long from end to end.

Volunteers will begin a three-day reading of the 58,307 names inscribed on the wall on Friday. On Saturday, a ceremony will be held to honor the 136 Bucks County residents who are memorialized on the wall.

The wall will return to Florida after the weekend.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes