PENNDEL, Pa. (AP) — The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming to Pennsylvania.

The large-scale replica of the Washington D.C. monument that has the names of nearly 60,000 soldiers who died in the Vietnam War will be on display in Penndel in Bucks County from Friday through Sunday.

The traveling wall stands 6 feet tall at its center and is about 300 feet long from end to end.

Volunteers will begin a three-day reading of the 58,307 names inscribed on the wall on Friday. On Saturday, a ceremony will be held to honor the 136 Bucks County residents who are memorialized on the wall.

The wall will return to Florida after the weekend.