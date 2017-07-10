YOUNGSTOWN — Two men are in custody in connection with a suspected homicide Sunday morning at a 1331 Bennington Ave. home on the East Side.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said the victim, a 52-year-old man, appears to be the victim of a robbery or burglary. He was found about 11 a.m. on his kitchen floor by a friend, who called police.

The victim was shot, Bobovnyik said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Mahoning County Coroner's Office.

Two men have been taken into custody, Bobovnyik said. They have not been formally charged but he expects that to happen sometime today after investigators confer with the city prosecutor's office.

The city now has 10 homicides in 2017.