YOUNGSTOWN — Three men were arraigned today in municipal court for the city's latest homicide.

Alex New, 20; Johnnathen Figueroa, 19, and Fred Nolasco, 23, were all arraigned on aggravated murder charges for the death of Marion Bugdal, 52, who was found shot to death about 11 a.m. Sunday in his Bennington Avenue home.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set bonds of $1 million each for all three defendants.

Police believe Bugdal was killed Thursday after New and Figueroa broke into his home and New shot him.

Nolasco was arrested Saturday by Mill Creek MetroParks Police and New was with him. Nolasco had a gun with him that police said was stolen from New's sister earlier this month.

Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno said New shot Bugdal and that New told his co-defendants Bugdal had gold bars in his home, which was heavily damaged in a July 2 fire.