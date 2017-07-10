JOBS
« News Home

Smokey Bones is closed for good; IHOP temporarily closed


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 1:21 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Smokey Bones on South Avenue is closed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closing of our restaurant in Boardman, Ohio,” a note on the door read. “Smokey Bones would be happy to welcome you in any of our other locations.”

Crews are outside of the restaurant this afternoon taking down signs.

Down the street, the Boardman International House of Pancakes on U.S. Route 224 is temporarily closed while crews do fire cleanup after a small fire broke out at the IHOP Sunday evening.

