Police say woman caused disturbance at accident scene


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 11:10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Ferndale Avenue woman early Sunday morning was taken into custody on a warrant after she caused a disturbance at an accident scene.

Officers were called about 4:50 a.m. Sunday to an accident at Ferndale and Parkcliffe avenues and as they were trying to find out if anyone was hurt reports said Breyonna Moore, 23, approached police and started swearing at them, saying a family member was involved in the accident and she wanted to make sure the family member was not injured.

Reports said police told her no one was injured and they asked her to step back but she continued swearing and stomping her feet.

She was then placed in a cruiser so police could finish their investigation. When officers did a records check it was discovered she is wanted on a warrant for aggravated menacing.

Moore was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

