Police: Man shot by officers in Ohio in confrontation dies


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 3:09 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in central Ohio say a man shot by officers during a confrontation has died.

A Columbus police statement says 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones died Monday at a hospital. Police say the two officers encountered Jones around 5:45 p.m. Friday walking between cars behaving erratically. They say the officers fired at Jones when their conversation with him escalated and they felt threatened.

Witnesses say Jones wouldn’t follow the officers’ commands to get on the ground.

Authorities say a woman told them children were throwing rocks at her car and Jones, her sister’s boyfriend, went to look for them. He was headed to her sister’s home when officers encountered him.

Police say a stolen gun was recovered at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

