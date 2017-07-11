YOUNGSTOWN — The bulk of the new faces joining the Youngstown City School District’s administration ranks are Ohioans with years of administrative experience behind them.

Last Friday, YCS announced the hiring of more than a dozen new administrators for several schools and positions throughout the district. The new hires were signed to a 12-month contract and all but two of the incoming administrators will receive salaries of more than $100,000.

Though announced before the district’s press release last Friday, Sonya Gordon will take over as principal of East High School and will command the highest salary of the new administrators, pulling in $114,750.

Gordon was formerly an assistant principal in the Akron school district for five years, and previously taught in the district for 11 years. She currently is a curriculum coordinator at the Cuyahoga County Educational Service Center near Cleveland.

A 1991 graduate of East High School, Gordon was selected as principal following a national search. Mohip said she was selected for her experience and that her familiarity with East High School was a fortunate added benefit.

Bob Klinar was selected to become the new principal of Chaney High School and will receive a $111,750 salary.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com