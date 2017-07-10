JOBS
National Guard unit will start demolishing 28 vacant houses today


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 10:53 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Army National Guard unit from Brook Park will start demolishing 28 vacant houses, mostly on the South Side, today.

About 50 members of the 112th Engineer Battalion are in Youngstown until July 22 to do the work.

The city’s board of control today approved a liability release with the city school district allowing the unit to use the former Sheridan School, 3321 Hudson St., as its base of operations to store its equipment.

The work being done will save the city $159,000 in demolition costs, said Abigail Beniston, Youngstown’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent.

