YOUNGSTOWN — The Toughest Monster Trucks tour will return to Covelli Centre on Feb. 2 and 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com, the Covelli box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Until Aug. 20, select tickets will be $5 off and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. Discounted family four-packs will also be available.