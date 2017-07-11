CANFIELD — The Ohio Public Works Commission has awarded Mill Creek MetroParks $43,980 from the commission’s Clean Ohio Conservation Fund.

Those funds will cover 75 percent of the $58,640 cost of acquiring five undeveloped parcels located on the west side of Glenwood Avenue and the south side of Devonshire Drive.

MetroParks Planning & Operations Director Steve Avery said the parcels, which comprise 2.86 acres, are located in wooded areas that are adjacent to park land.

The acquisition is part of an effort by the MetroParks to obtain and preserve open space in the Glenwood Avenue corridor.