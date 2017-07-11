JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mill Creek MetroParks gets state funds for land acquisition


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

CANFIELD — The Ohio Public Works Commission has awarded Mill Creek MetroParks $43,980 from the commission’s Clean Ohio Conservation Fund.

Those funds will cover 75 percent of the $58,640 cost of acquiring five undeveloped parcels located on the west side of Glenwood Avenue and the south side of Devonshire Drive.

MetroParks Planning & Operations Director Steve Avery said the parcels, which comprise 2.86 acres, are located in wooded areas that are adjacent to park land.

The acquisition is part of an effort by the MetroParks to obtain and preserve open space in the Glenwood Avenue corridor.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes