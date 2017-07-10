NESHANNOCK

Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are hosting their second annual garden tour from noon to 5 p.m. July 23. The tour will take place at five area gardens which can be toured at your own pace and master gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions. Each garden provides an opportunity to view different styles of gardens, a chance to talk to the creators of the gardens and get their input on their gardening experiences. Cost for the tour is $10 and may be purchased at the Penn State Extension Office located in the Courthouse or Dusty’s Beauty Salon at 1906 Wilmington Ave. For information, call 724-654-8370.