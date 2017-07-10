YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 34-year-old West Warren Avenue man told police Sunday he was stabbed somewhere on Market Street.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital about 3:40 p.m., where the man told them he just finished cutting a lawn on a street off of Market Street when a man asked him for a cigarette.

When the victim said he did not smoke and was putting his lawn mower in the trunk of his car, he was stabbed in the arm. The victim said he punched the suspect and then drove to the hospital. He received stitches for a very deep cut, reports said.

Reports said the man’s car was covered in blood and he also has a warrant on a drug charge from Georgia.