Man guilty on terrorism charge, planning attack on US judge


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 3:58 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Indian citizen who studied at Ohio State University has pleaded guilty to supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of a federal judge who had been overseeing his case.

Yahya Farooq Mohammad is one of four men with Ohio ties accused in 2015 of working to send money to a known al-Qaida leader. The others are awaiting trial.

Mohammad pleaded guilty Monday to providing support to terrorists and solicitation to commit a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Mohammad told another inmate in Toledo last year he wanted to have the federal judge killed.

Mohammad’s attorney says the government didn’t have a strong case but the 39-year-old Mohammad decided to plead guilty and accept a 27-year sentence because it was too risky to face trial and a possible life sentence.

