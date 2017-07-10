JOBS
Man claims he was robbed, shot on Hudson Avenue


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 11:17 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 23-year-old man told police he was shot at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue after a man walked up to him and took two chains that were around his neck.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a report of a shooting victim and when they arrived the man told police he was outside his cousin’s house when a man walked up to him, yanked the chains off his neck and shot him in the hip before running away.

The victim has a warrant from municipal court for public indecency, reports said. There is a police hold on him because of the warrant.

