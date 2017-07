BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CALAI, BRYAN J 4/26/1982 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



FIGUEROA, JOHNNATHEN DANIEL 11/28/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary



GRAY, STACEY R 11/12/1991 Unassigned 35581 7/9/2017

HAWN, LINDSEY M 1/19/1986 OSP Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

HORNE, JAMES M 9/7/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



JOHNSON, VERNON WALLACE JR 2/28/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



MCKINNEY, TERRANCE D 9/16/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



MOORE, BREYONNA J 12/22/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant

NEW, ALEX B 4/21/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary



PATTERSON DANIELS, JAWAYLAN T 5/1/1993 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



RHINEHART, TIMOTHY D 3/6/1954 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



RUTLEDGE, RAVEN SKY 5/22/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SCHMITT, BRANDON J 2/14/1971 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Inducing Panic



WOMACK, KASHMERE C 5/19/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALM, CALEB MICHAEL 8/27/1996 7/7/2017 TIME SERVED



GRABE, KYREE ROMELLO 8/30/1994 3/8/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



JOHNSON, HIAWATHA 5/7/1987 5/26/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JOHNSON, STEVEN G 2/12/1960 6/14/2017 TIME SERVED



OLIVEIRA, CHAD ANTHONY 6/28/1990 6/19/2017 EXTRADITION

PETTRESS, CHANDOR B 12/29/1992 7/9/2017 BONDED OUT



RIGGS, DANIEL P 5/25/1979 7/10/2017 BONDED OUT



SHAULIS, LEANNA DENISE BERMUDEZ 5/5/1998 7/8/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



THOMAS, MARQUAIAS TREVONE 2/1/1993 2/13/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC