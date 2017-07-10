YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man was cited for disorderly conduct and traffic charges late Sunday after he drove his motorcycle up to the driver's door of a police cruiser, revved the engine and gave the officer an obscene gesture before driving away.

Reports said Michael Doepker, 23, no address listed, was caught after officer Matthew Hassey followed him to a South Walnut Street parking lot. Hassey was on a traffic stop when Doepker drove up to him, reports said.

When Hassey caught up to him, reports said Doepker swore at Hassey several times, including in front of several children. He was cited for disorderly conduct after he was warned several times to calm down.

Reports said Hassey ran a records check and found he has fictitious plates on the motorcycle and he also does not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license.

Doepker swore some more after he received the additional citations.