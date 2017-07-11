GIRARD — City council tonight approved a set of zoning changes that will make way for a new Dollar General.

The store, at 520 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, will replace a Dollar General on the other side of Church Hill-Hubbard, also known as state Route 304.

Representatives from Birmingham, Ala.-based development companies Capital Growth, Buchalter Inc. and CGP Acquisition and Development LLC say the upcoming Dollar General location will be larger, with an expanded foods section.

Council voted 5-2 to grant the developers’ request and rezone five parcels from residential to business district. Councilman-at-large Joseph Shelby and Councilman Thomas Grumley, D-4th voted against the changes.

