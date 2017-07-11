JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Girard council OKs zoning changes for new Dollar General


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

GIRARD — City council tonight approved a set of zoning changes that will make way for a new Dollar General.

The store, at 520 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, will replace a Dollar General on the other side of Church Hill-Hubbard, also known as state Route 304.

Representatives from Birmingham, Ala.-based development companies Capital Growth, Buchalter Inc. and CGP Acquisition and Development LLC say the upcoming Dollar General location will be larger, with an expanded foods section.

Council voted 5-2 to grant the developers’ request and rezone five parcels from residential to business district. Councilman-at-large Joseph Shelby and Councilman Thomas Grumley, D-4th voted against the changes.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes