Friday night OVI patrol nets arrests, citations


Published: Mon, July 10, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Two operating a vehicle impaired checkpoints in the township Friday night and early Saturday morning led to one felony arrest for identity theft, as well as multiple lower-level summonses.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted checkpoints at Mahoning Avenue and Canfield-Niles Road, with the intent of deterring impaired drivers.

A total of 898 vehicles went through the checkpoints, which netted one OVI arrest, one summons for driving without a license, three summonses for drug abuse, one summons for possession of drug paraphernalia, one summons for falsification, one summons for speeding and a citation for expired license plates, according to a news release.

