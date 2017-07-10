YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was taken into custody early Saturday morning after he refused to turn down the music in his apartment is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 6:25 a.m. Saturday to the apartment of George Buchanan, 47, after neighbors complained about his music being too loud.

Reports said Buchanan appeared to be very drunk and ignored several requests to turn his music down, instead turning it up several times.

When an officer tried to take him into custody for disorderly conduct, he fought with them before he was handcuffed.

Buchanan was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.