Arteum P. Brodeur arraignment

WARREN — Arteum P. Brodeur uttered some surprising words this morning during his arraignment hearing, asking "Did he die?" after learning that Brodeur was charged with murder in the Saturday-evening death of Michael Krevas, 31.

VIDEO: Arteum P. Brodeur arraignment

After Judge Terry Ivananchak and his bailiff both told Brodeur that Krevas had died, Brodeur looked upward and put his hands to his face.

Judge Ivanchak set bond at $500,000 and entered a not guilty plea to Brodeur's charge, saying the possible punishment is 15 years to life in prison.

Brodeur, of North Park Avenue, was arrested late Saturday after police found him at a home on Willard Avenue Southeast.

He's accused of stabbing Krevas, of nearby Washington Street Northeast, to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on North Park Avenue, a few blocks north of Downtown at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brodeur spoke with an accent, apparently Russian. His booking information says he was born in Russia.