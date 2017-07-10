BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a man wanted on 10 warrants.

According to a police report, police were dispatched to the Shops at Boardman Park about 4:45 p.m. Friday after a Kohl's employee recognized a "wanted person" in the store. Police tracked down Brett Young, 30, of East Palestine, at Office Max and arrested him on eight theft warrants out of Boardman; one robbery warrant out of Boardman; and one failure to appear warrant out of Columbiana.

The theft charges stem from incidents reported June 22, 24, 25 and 27 and July 2, 5, 6 and 7 at Family Dollar, Target, Ollie's and Walmart. The robbery charge stems from a July 6 incident at Home Depot in which Young purportedly shoved an employee to the ground while attempting to steal a hedge trimmer.

The listen stolen items include televisions, T-shirts, underwear, a headset and a window air conditioning unit.

Police also arrested Young's girlfriend, Cedrina Toley, 35, for having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reported finding a crack pipe in the vehicle.

She reportedly was driving the vehicle the two of them were using.