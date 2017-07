AUSTINTOWN — Township trustees awarded a contract for road resurfacing to a Pennsylvania company.

The township awarded the pact Monday night to Butch & McCree Paving of Hillsville, Pa., for $563,731. That sum also includes non-roadway asphalt.

Trustees did not say when the work would begin and what roads will be resurfaced.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com