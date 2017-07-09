JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren man faces charges in stabbing death


Published: Sun, July 9, 2017 @ 12:33 p.m.

WARREN — Arteum Brodeur, 24 of North Park Avenue is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with murder in the stabbing of another man Saturday night at North Park and Washington Street.

The victim of the stabbing is apparently a man, 31, of Washington Street Northwest, who was taken to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital at about 9:30 p.m.

Brodeur was taken into custody at a little after midnight after police surrounded a location on Willard Avenue in the city.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes