WARREN — Arteum Brodeur, 24 of North Park Avenue is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with murder in the stabbing of another man Saturday night at North Park and Washington Street.

The victim of the stabbing is apparently a man, 31, of Washington Street Northwest, who was taken to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital at about 9:30 p.m.

Brodeur was taken into custody at a little after midnight after police surrounded a location on Willard Avenue in the city.