Fire damages IHOP restaurant in Boardman


Published: Sun, July 9, 2017 @ 9:08 p.m.

BOARDMAN

A small fire broke out at the IHOP [International House of Pancackes] restaurant at 833 Boardman-Poland Road this evening.

Township firefighters responded to a call there at 7:46 p.m.

A witness on the scene called the damage minor at the front of the building. No damage was reported inside the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but a witness said she believes someone threw a cigarette into mulch in the front of the restaurant.

No one was injured.

