YOUNGSTOWN

For Dan Eiler, once was definitely not enough.

That’s why he’ll be back at the Covelli Centre on Sunday for Day 2 of the All-AmeriCon comic book, toy and art show.

“I’ve been reading comics since I was 11 years old,” said Eiler, who is now 69 and lives in Newton Falls. Though he’s been an aficionado for more than a half-century, Eiler said this weekend’s event downtown is his first time attending a convention of comic book collectors and artists. He went because of a friend who owns a couple local comic stores.

More than 125 vendors had tables and booths on the Covelli Centre floor, hawking comics, toys and artwork. Thousands of people filled the downtown facility for the event, now in its eighth year. The All-AmeriCon show will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

Eiler still reads comics regularly, although he’s not as keen on the newer generation of characters.

“They’re not as much fun as they used to be,” said Eiler, who answers phones for the Youngstown Police Department’s vice squad. “I like the older stuff. Heroes were special back then. ”

