YOUNGSTOWN

Alex Bugnon, world renowned jazz pianist and composer, and local guitarist and singer Jay Byrd provided the ‘JAZZ’ for tonight’s seventh annual Youngstown Wine and Jazz, and local wineries served up the ‘BUBBLY.’

Bugnon, the featured artist who performed at 8:30 p.m., studied at the Paris Conservatory and the Mozart Academy in Salzburg, Germany, and at 19 moved to the United States and attended Berklee School of Music in Boston.

“I love jazz. You’d have to pay a $100 to see Alex Bugnon in concert. He’s one of the best jazz mucicians anywhere. To see him here cost $10,” said Rhonda D. Woods of Youngstown, a traveling medical assistant with Visiting Physicians.

The show was opened at 7:30 p.m. by Jay Byrd, well-known local rythym and blues singer who accompanies himself with an acoustic guitar and harmonica.

“The atmosphere was great ... to have a drink and listen to great music,” said Michael Scarnecchia and Vickie Holley, who were first-timers at the annual concert.

The wine was supplied by three local wineries: L’uva Bella Winery & Bistro, 6597 Center Road, Lowellville; Mastropietro Winery, 14558 Ellsworth Road, Berlin Center; and Halliday’s Winery, 2400 N.E. River Road, Lake Milton.

