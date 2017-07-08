Staff report

HUBBARD/MASURY

The boil water advisory that was issued Thursday for several areas in the Hubbard/Masury area served by the Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System was lifted effective 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For information, contact the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s office at 330-675-2775.

Streets affected were Connelly, Catherine, Madeline, Hubbard-Thomas, Hubbard-Sharon, McDowell, Richardson, Chestnut Ridge, Price, Stiver and Van Ness