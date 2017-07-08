YOUNGSTOWN

Lizz Beltz relishes building bridges between fantasy and reality, and paving them with steel-enforced creativity.

“I bring the fantasy world to life,” said Beltz, who owns The Dragon Smith, a Niles-based art-forging business she started about two years ago in which she uses and manipulates mainly steel to make swords, knives, daggers and other weapons.

Beltz, who works at Komara Jewelers in Cornersburg as a goldsmith, specializes in bladesmithing, the art of making such weaponry with forges, hammers, anvils and other similar tools. The art form also allows her to bring stories and ideas she’s invented to life, Beltz explained.

Her work may delve into the realm of fantasy, but much of it was on display Saturday afternoon as part of the very real 19th annual Summer Festival of the Arts on and near the Youngstown State University campus.

The event continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Since nearby Wick Avenue is closed, attendees are encouraged to use parking lots off Fifth Avenue near Stambaugh Auditorium or the Wick Avenue deck, which is accessible via Walnut Street and offers a bridge to the campus. Parking in both spots is free.

Eighty-one local, regional and out-of-state artists and performers, along with about 30 performances and presentations, make up much of this year’s fest, said Lori A. Factor, the event’s coordinator. Another major piece is the Festival of Nations, which captures longtime cultural traditions and memories while offering numerous kinds of ethnic foods, she added.

