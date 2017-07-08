TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR
2017 SCHEDULE
A schedule of events for the annual fair, which begins Sunday and ends July 16.
SUNDAY
1 p.m. — Harness Racing, enter at gate A
3 p.m.-5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Horse 4 Station Judging, Saddle
MONDAY
2-7 p.m. Spaghetti dinner, Saddle Horse Area
3-5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Horse 4 Station Judging, Saddle
5 p.m. — Harness Racing, enter at gate A
5:30 p.m. — 4-H Style Show Revue, Historical Stage
6:30 p.m. — 4-H Royal Court Contest, Historical Stage
TUESDAY
(Free gate admission, ride tickets $6)
8 a.m. — Admission Gate C, remaining gates open at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. — 4-H Booth Judging
Noon — Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage
1 p.m. — Flower Show Opens, Flower Barn
1:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Coronation
1-5 p.m. — Rides Open
2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring
3-6 p.m. — Betty G & The Harvest Band, Bicentennial Stage
5:30 p.m. — Parade of Colors & Float Competition
6-11 p.m. — Rides Open
6:30 p.m. — Chris Higbee concert, Grandstand, $5 and general admission fee for everyohe over 24 months
7 p.m. — Parade of Colors Costume Class, Sawyer Ring
10 p.m. — Gates Close
WEDNESDAY
(Free admission to all veterans with proper ID)
8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.
8:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Sheep show with Open-Class Sheep Show to follow.
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Meat/Specialty Showmanship, TC Born & Bred, Market, Cloverbud, Specialty Goat Show with Open-Class Specialty Goat Show to follow / Open-Class Rabbit Show / Jr. Fair English Horse Show with Senior Ride after, Sawyer Ring.
9:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show
10:30 a.m. — County commissioners meeting – Historical Stage
Noon — Jr. Fair Rabbit Show – pet, market & breeds
1 p.m. — Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell and Cloverbud Cornhole directly after
1 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Open
2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Outstanding Dairy Project Contest, Dairy Barn
2 p.m.-8 p.m. — Motorcycle Show, Midway (driver Free admission)
3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Production Test, Jr. Fair Exhibition Hall
5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Swine Show, SALE Barn
6 p.m. — Auto Races: RUSH Dirt Late Model Touring Series & Sportsman Mods, Grandstand HOT LAPS @ 5:30
6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Blue Siren Band, Bicentennial Stage
6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Joshua Lee Nelson, Historical Stage
6-p.m.-11 p.m. — Rides Open
10 p.m. — Gates Close
THURSDAY
(14 years and under free admission, ride tickets $6 each)
8 a.m. — admission at Gate C/remaining gate open at 10 a.m.
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Cat Show/Jr. Fair Reptile Show/Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship, Market Show /Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show, Sawyer Ring.
9:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Pocket Pets Show/Jr. Fair Dairy Show
10 a.m. — Jr. Fair Cavy Show
1 p.m. — Open-Class Beef Cattle Show/Small Animal Dress-up, Sheep Barn
1 p.m. — Spelling Bee, Historical Stage Area
1 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Open
2:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship
5:30 p.m. — Little Mermaid, Historical Stage
6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Show/Natinoal Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, Jr. Fair Area
6 p.m. — Auto Races, Modified Touring Series & Pure Stock Auto Racing, Grandstand, Hot Laps, 5:30 p.m.
6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Trouble Clef, Bicentennial Stage
6 p.m.-11 p.m. — Rides Open
7 p.m. — Jr. Fair Free Style Riding Horse Show, Sawyer Ring
10 p.m. — Gates Close
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Walk/Trot Contest Show, Sawyer Ring/Jr. Fair Showmanship, Fancy Poultry Show/Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship, Dairy Breeds, Outstanding Project Show with Open-Class Dairy Goat Show to follow
9:30 a.m. — Open-Class Dairy Cattle Show
10 a.m. — Open-Class Draft Horse Halter Judging
Noon-4 p.m. — The Amazing One Man Band, Bicentennial stage
1-5 p.m. — Rides Open
3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Francis Tennant Memorial Versatility Competition Tack Set-up /Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship
5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Versatility Competition, Sawyer Ring
6 p.m. — Horse pulls, Buckeye Horse Pullers Assoc., Draft Horse Ring
6-11 p.m. — Rides Open
6 p.m.– 9 p.m. — Northern Whiskey Band, Bicentennial Stage
7:30 p.m. — Dave Martin’s Bulride Mania, Grandstand
6 p.m.-10 p.m. — Take II, Historical Stage
10 p.m. — Gates Close
JULY 15
8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Contest Show, Sawyer Ring
10 a.m. — Open-Class Drive-In Draft Horse & Pony/Half-linger Hitch Show , Draft Horse Ring
10:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, SALE Barn
1-5 p.m. — Rides Open
2 p.m.-3 p.m. — Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical stage
3:00 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions, Grandstand
4 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage
6 p.m.-9 p.m. — After Midnight Band, Bicentennial Stage
6 p.m.-11 p.m. — Rides Open
7 p.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Costume Class, Sawyer Ring
7-10 p.m. — Damian Knapp Acoustic, Historical Stage
10 p.m. — Gates Close
JULY 16
8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Cierra Gabrielson Memorial Barrel Run followed by Trumbull County 4-H Club Competition, Sawyer Ring
9 p.m.-9:30 a.m. — Rooster Crowing Contest, across from Poultry Barn in Oak Grove
10 a.m. — Skillet Toss Competition, Draft Horse Ring
11 a.m. — Corn Hole Tournament, Oak Grove -
Noon — Cow Milking Contest, Milking Parlor
1 p.m. — 4-H Public Speaking Contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall
1 p.m.-5 p.m. — ides Open
2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction, Universal Show Ring with Dress a Kow Contest & Pee Wee Dairy Showmanship to follow
5 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Grandstand
5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Tyler Jenkins Trio, Historical Stage
6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Rides
6 p.m. to Fireworks — Guys Without Ties, Bicentennial Stage
8 p.m. — Gates Close
9:30 p.m. approximately — Fireworks display (to follow Demolition Derby)
Source: Trumbull County Fair Board
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.