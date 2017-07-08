TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR

2017 SCHEDULE

A schedule of events for the annual fair, which begins Sunday and ends July 16.

SUNDAY

1 p.m. — Harness Racing, enter at gate A

3 p.m.-5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Horse 4 Station Judging, Saddle

MONDAY

2-7 p.m. Spaghetti dinner, Saddle Horse Area

3-5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Horse 4 Station Judging, Saddle

5 p.m. — Harness Racing, enter at gate A

5:30 p.m. — 4-H Style Show Revue, Historical Stage

6:30 p.m. — 4-H Royal Court Contest, Historical Stage

TUESDAY

(Free gate admission, ride tickets $6)

8 a.m. — Admission Gate C, remaining gates open at 10 a.m.

11 a.m. — 4-H Booth Judging

Noon — Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage

1 p.m. — Flower Show Opens, Flower Barn

1:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Coronation

1-5 p.m. — Rides Open

2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring

3-6 p.m. — Betty G & The Harvest Band, Bicentennial Stage

5:30 p.m. — Parade of Colors & Float Competition

6-11 p.m. — Rides Open

6:30 p.m. — Chris Higbee concert, Grandstand, $5 and general admission fee for everyohe over 24 months

7 p.m. — Parade of Colors Costume Class, Sawyer Ring

10 p.m. — Gates Close

WEDNESDAY

(Free admission to all veterans with proper ID)

8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.

8:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Sheep show with Open-Class Sheep Show to follow.

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Meat/Specialty Showmanship, TC Born & Bred, Market, Cloverbud, Specialty Goat Show with Open-Class Specialty Goat Show to follow / Open-Class Rabbit Show / Jr. Fair English Horse Show with Senior Ride after, Sawyer Ring.









9:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show

10:30 a.m. — County commissioners meeting – Historical Stage

Noon — Jr. Fair Rabbit Show – pet, market & breeds

1 p.m. — Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell and Cloverbud Cornhole directly after

1 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Open

2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Outstanding Dairy Project Contest, Dairy Barn

2 p.m.-8 p.m. — Motorcycle Show, Midway (driver Free admission)

3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Production Test, Jr. Fair Exhibition Hall

5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Swine Show, SALE Barn

6 p.m. — Auto Races: RUSH Dirt Late Model Touring Series & Sportsman Mods, Grandstand HOT LAPS @ 5:30

6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Blue Siren Band, Bicentennial Stage

6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Joshua Lee Nelson, Historical Stage

6-p.m.-11 p.m. — Rides Open

10 p.m. — Gates Close

THURSDAY

(14 years and under free admission, ride tickets $6 each)

8 a.m. — admission at Gate C/remaining gate open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Cat Show/Jr. Fair Reptile Show/Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship, Market Show /Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show, Sawyer Ring.

9:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Pocket Pets Show/Jr. Fair Dairy Show

10 a.m. — Jr. Fair Cavy Show

1 p.m. — Open-Class Beef Cattle Show/Small Animal Dress-up, Sheep Barn



1 p.m. — Spelling Bee, Historical Stage Area

1 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Open

2:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship

5:30 p.m. — Little Mermaid, Historical Stage

6 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Show/Natinoal Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, Jr. Fair Area

6 p.m. — Auto Races, Modified Touring Series & Pure Stock Auto Racing, Grandstand, Hot Laps, 5:30 p.m.

6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Trouble Clef, Bicentennial Stage

6 p.m.-11 p.m. — Rides Open



7 p.m. — Jr. Fair Free Style Riding Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

10 p.m. — Gates Close

FRIDAY

8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Walk/Trot Contest Show, Sawyer Ring/Jr. Fair Showmanship, Fancy Poultry Show/Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship, Dairy Breeds, Outstanding Project Show with Open-Class Dairy Goat Show to follow

9:30 a.m. — Open-Class Dairy Cattle Show

10 a.m. — Open-Class Draft Horse Halter Judging

Noon-4 p.m. — The Amazing One Man Band, Bicentennial stage

1-5 p.m. — Rides Open

3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Francis Tennant Memorial Versatility Competition Tack Set-up /Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship

5 p.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Versatility Competition, Sawyer Ring



6 p.m. — Horse pulls, Buckeye Horse Pullers Assoc., Draft Horse Ring

6-11 p.m. — Rides Open

6 p.m.– 9 p.m. — Northern Whiskey Band, Bicentennial Stage

7:30 p.m. — Dave Martin’s Bulride Mania, Grandstand

6 p.m.-10 p.m. — Take II, Historical Stage

10 p.m. — Gates Close

JULY 15

8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Contest Show, Sawyer Ring

10 a.m. — Open-Class Drive-In Draft Horse & Pony/Half-linger Hitch Show , Draft Horse Ring

10:30 a.m. — Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, SALE Barn

1-5 p.m. — Rides Open

2 p.m.-3 p.m. — Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical stage

3:00 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions, Grandstand

4 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage

6 p.m.-9 p.m. — After Midnight Band, Bicentennial Stage

6 p.m.-11 p.m. — Rides Open

7 p.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Costume Class, Sawyer Ring

7-10 p.m. — Damian Knapp Acoustic, Historical Stage

10 p.m. — Gates Close

JULY 16

8 a.m. — Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.





9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Cierra Gabrielson Memorial Barrel Run followed by Trumbull County 4-H Club Competition, Sawyer Ring

9 p.m.-9:30 a.m. — Rooster Crowing Contest, across from Poultry Barn in Oak Grove

10 a.m. — Skillet Toss Competition, Draft Horse Ring

11 a.m. — Corn Hole Tournament, Oak Grove -

Noon — Cow Milking Contest, Milking Parlor

1 p.m. — 4-H Public Speaking Contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1 p.m.-5 p.m. — ides Open

2 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction, Universal Show Ring with Dress a Kow Contest & Pee Wee Dairy Showmanship to follow

5 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Grandstand

5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Tyler Jenkins Trio, Historical Stage

6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Rides

6 p.m. to Fireworks — Guys Without Ties, Bicentennial Stage

8 p.m. — Gates Close

9:30 p.m. approximately — Fireworks display (to follow Demolition Derby)

Source: Trumbull County Fair Board