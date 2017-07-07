JOBS
YSU Foundation seeks court ruling to forgo state overight


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University Foundation will seek a court ruling clarifying its status as a private foundation in an attempt to forgo state oversight.

Paul McFadden, foundation president, issued a statement this afternoon detailing the foundation’s decision to file for a declaratory judgment from Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus.

The foundation filed for the ruling after receiving word from the state auditor’s office the state would determine the organization’s auditor for this year.

McFadden contends the foundation has conducted its own audit privately for 50 years and operates independently of any public funding or assistance, and is therefore exempt from state oversight.

