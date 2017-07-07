YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip has hired more than a dozen administrators to fill a variety of positions throughout the district.

According to a district statement issued today, the principals and other school administrators have been hired for 12-month contracts.

Among the new hires are a principal for Chaney High School; an executive director of the newly formed ninth-grade academy; and principals of the ninth-grade academies at Chaney and East High School.

