Utah truck driver faces vehicular homicide charge for I-76 accident in June


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 12:31 p.m.

NORTH JACKSON — A Utah truck driver was charged today with vehicular homicide for a multiple-vehicle crash June 29 on Interstate 76 that killed a man and injured three others.

Robert Brock, 47, is charged with causing the accident that killed 53-year-old Mark Schaas of New Castle, Pa.

Brock is accused of driving a tractor-trailer that collided with the rear of another tractor-trailer, setting off a chain-reaction crash that led to Schaas’ death.

