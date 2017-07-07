LIBERTY — Power has been restored to most people after a tractor-trailer hit a utility pole this afternoon.

Officers responded to the accident just after 1 p.m. at Green Acres Drive, near Colonial and Northgate drives in the township. The truck knocked down wires, causing more than 500 Liberty customers and more than 500 other customers to lose power.

As of 3 p.m., power had been restored to all but 26 customers in Liberty, according to the FirstEnergy website. Those customers should have their power back by 4:30 p.m., according to the company.