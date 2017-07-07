JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Power restored to most Liberty residents after tractor-trailer accident


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 3:27 p.m.

LIBERTY — Power has been restored to most people after a tractor-trailer hit a utility pole this afternoon.

Officers responded to the accident just after 1 p.m. at Green Acres Drive, near Colonial and Northgate drives in the township. The truck knocked down wires, causing more than 500 Liberty customers and more than 500 other customers to lose power.

As of 3 p.m., power had been restored to all but 26 customers in Liberty, according to the FirstEnergy website. Those customers should have their power back by 4:30 p.m., according to the company.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes