HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — President Donald Trump opened his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by raising concerns about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells reporters that Trump pressed Putin on the issue during their more than two-hour meeting on the sidelines of a summit of world leaders in Germany.

Tillerson says Putin denied any involvement during his more than two-hour meeting with Trump and, in fact, asked the U.S. for proof and evidence of their alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Tillerson said the request was made during the lengthy meeting and that they’d agreed to follow-up meetings.

That includes a new working group on cybersecurity and election interference.

Tillerson says, “the meeting was very constructive” and that the two leaders “connected very quickly.”

Tillerson says he thinks the president “is rightly focused on how do we move forward from something that may be an intractable disagreement at this point.”

For his part, Putin said his long conversation with Trump covered “many issues have piled up, including Ukraine, Syria, some bilateral and other issues.”

He says he and Trump also spoke about “fighting terrorism and cybersecurity” during their two-plus-hour meeting