JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Today's tip: If you have to get drunk, get so drunk the jail won't take you


Published: Fri, July 7, 2017 @ 11:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Boardman man who was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges early today at a downtown bar was so drunk the Mahoning County jail refused to take him.

Instead Thomas Koczwara, 27, was taken back to the police station, where he was issued citations and released to his father, who was summoned to pick him up.

Reports said police were called about 12:10 a.m. to a 124 W. Federal St. bar for a report of a man who was drunk and who refused to leave.

When officers arrived Koczwara was leaning against a fence and refused numerous warnings to leave. Whenever police walked him away he came back, reports said.

When they tried to place him into custody, Koczwara shoved an officer into a fence, which caused an alarm to go off, before he was cuffed and placed into a cruiser.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes