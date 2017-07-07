YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Boardman man who was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges early today at a downtown bar was so drunk the Mahoning County jail refused to take him.

Instead Thomas Koczwara, 27, was taken back to the police station, where he was issued citations and released to his father, who was summoned to pick him up.

Reports said police were called about 12:10 a.m. to a 124 W. Federal St. bar for a report of a man who was drunk and who refused to leave.

When officers arrived Koczwara was leaning against a fence and refused numerous warnings to leave. Whenever police walked him away he came back, reports said.

When they tried to place him into custody, Koczwara shoved an officer into a fence, which caused an alarm to go off, before he was cuffed and placed into a cruiser.