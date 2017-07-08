YOUNGSTOWN

A Poland Township property owner disputes the Mahoning County auditor’s determination his property is in the Struthers School District.

A 41-acre parcel on Clingan Road was recorded as being in the Poland School District until the Arthur Dean Worsencroft Trust, which owns the parcel, received a letter from county Auditor Ralph Meacham dated Oct. 31, 2016, saying the parcel had been assigned to the incorrect school district.

The auditor’s office changed the record, which now shows the property as residing in the Struthers district.

A lawsuit filed this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said records show the parcel has been part of the Poland School District since at least the 1950s and there's no reason to believe it has ever been a part of any otherdistrict other.

The suit claims the property owner is suffering irreparable harm because the action is causing delays and uncertainty within the development being built there.

For more on the matter, read Saturday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.